Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Coca-Cola recalls some soft drinks in Europe over safety concerns

Coca-Cola recalls some soft drinks in Europe over safety concerns

Coca-Cola said that it tracked the problem back to one specific container used in its water treatment process at its factory in the city of Ghent while conducting routine safety checks

cocacola
Batches of Coca Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid and Fuze Tea were among the products recalled in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. | Photo: Reuters
AP Brussels
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coca-Cola has recalled some of its soft drinks in Europe after higher-than-normal levels of a chemical called chlorate were detected in bottles and cans at a production plant in Belgium.

Batches of Coca Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid and Fuze Tea were among the products recalled in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, the company said on Tuesday. The recall concerns drinks with production codes 328 GE to 338 GE.

We are also in contact with authorities in a very small number of European markets France, Germany and Great Britain where a very limited quantity of stock was also shipped, the company said. No produce was recalled in those countries.

Health authorities in Denmark, Portugal and Romania were notified by the European Union's rapid alert system to investigate whether shop shelves or vending machines had been stocked with potentially contaminated soft drinks. It designated the risk as serious.

Chlorate comes from chlorine disinfectants which are used in the treatment of water used for food processing. The chemical has been linked to potentially serious health problems, notably among children by interfering with the proper functioning of the thyroid gland.

Coca-Cola said that it tracked the problem back to one specific container used in its water treatment process at its factory in the city of Ghent while conducting routine safety checks.

It has advised customers not to consume drinks from the batches concerned and to return them to the point of sale to obtain a refund. We apologise to consumers and our commercial partners, the company said.

Also Read

Jubilant FoodWorks inks pact to buy Coca-Cola India products from April

Premium

After QSR, Bhartias and Jaipurias to battle it out in soft drink space

Premium

Ploughing through ad turf: TAFE, AGCO turn advertising soil for Massey

How Warren Buffett's $25 bn Coca-Cola bet earns him $776 mn in dividends

Coca-Cola India FY24 results: PAT falls 42% to Rs 420 cr; revenue rises 4%

Experts say consumers would have to drink a lot of any product contaminated with chlorate to suffer vomiting or other serious illness.

It is almost non-existent or very unlikely that those large quantities are present in it," Philippe Jorens, a poisons and critical care professor at Antwerp University Hospital, told Belgian public broadcaster VTM. You have to have consumed so many different bottles of it to possibly see an effect.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India could be among top 3 markets for us in 2025: Skoda's Martin Jahn

MobiKwik, Cred first non-banks to offer CBDC, launches e-rupee wallet

Tata's Jaguar Land Rover plans to raise $500 million through offshore loan

Flipkart has ended its partnership with us: Medicine e-tailer Sastasundar

Bosch Q3 results: Net profit dips 12% to Rs 458 cr, revenue at Rs 4,466 cr

Topics :Coca-Cola EuropeChemicals

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story