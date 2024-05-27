Cochin Shipyard gets 60 mn euros order for hybrid SOVs from UK operator

India's leading shipyard, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), on Monday said it has secured another prestigious international order from North Star Shipping, a top UK-based offshore renewable operator, for the construction of a hybrid Service Operation Vessels (SOVs).

They will be building hybrid SOVs for a contract with Siemens Gamesa.

These vessels will be deployed at the Scottish Power Renewables East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm, situated off the Suffolk coast, an official release said here.

A CSL source said the order is valued at EUR 60 million.

It said the ship building contract also has an option to contract two more such vessels.

North Star, earlier in the year, contracted another hybrid SOV with Cochin Shipyard.

With attention turning towards sustainable and green energy solutions, there is a large global focus on the development of offshore renewable energy segments.

CSL said the hybrid SOVs are the workhorse of the growing, highly specialised renewables segment, in which it is actively looking forward with their proven track-record in the offshore support vessels.

It said the 85m Hybrid SOVs are designed by VARD AS, Norway based on the proven 4 19 design and built for the service, maintenance, and operational needs of the offshore wind industry.

The vessels are equipped with a fully electric azimuth propulsion system, 3D motion compensated gangway system (walk2work) which forms the mission equipment, the release said.

The vessels are to be classed with DNV Norway.

The hybrid electric propulsion system is powered by 4 Nos diesel generator sets along with a large Lithium battery pack, to achieve emission reduction to a large extent.



The vessels shall have high standard interiors to accommodate 80 technicians and crew with DNV comfort ratings and Dynamic Positioning System.

"CSL is currently building 2 Nos Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) for a European Client," it said.

With the new SOV contract, CSL strengthens its footprint in the high-end and niche global renewable energy segment- towards sustainable solutions, CSL said.

It said North Star Shipping is recognised as a fully professional and proven mission-critical service partner, particularly in relation to long-term contracted infrastructure support in one of the world's most challenging and demanding marine environments, leveraging its 135 years of experience.

North Star's chief technology officer James Bradford said, "We have chosen Cochin Shipyard Ltd to undertake this second SOV newbuild project due to their exceptional track record of delivering high-quality vessels on time and within budget.

"Their expertise and proven capabilities align perfectly with our vision for advancing sustainable maritime solutions, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients and contribute positively to a greener future."



Madhu Nair, the Chairman and Managing Director of CSL, said Cochin Shipyard Ltd is extremely happy to be chosen again as the preferred partner for North Star and is participating to achieve its goals of North Star in the offshore renewable segment.

"CSL is committed to build high quality products with focused interest in sustainable solutions to serve the evolving maritime markets," he said.