Cochin Shipyard wins ₹2,000 cr order for 6 LNG-powered container vessels

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) on Tuesday said it has bagged a mega order from a prominent European client for the design and construction of six feeder container vessels.

These vessels will have a capacity of about 1,700 twenty-foot equivalent units and be powered by liquefied natural gas, according to a regulatory filing.

CSL said that a letter of intent (LOI) in this regard was signed on October 14, 2025.

A formal shipbuilding contract detailing the techno-commercial terms will be signed in due course, it added.

According to the company's project classification, the value of the order is above Rs 2,000 crore.