Cochin Shipyard wins ₹2,000 cr order for 6 LNG-powered container vessels

These vessels will have a capacity of about 1,700 twenty-foot equivalent units and be powered by liquefied natural gas, according to a regulatory filing

Cochin Shipyard Limited
CSL said that a letter of intent (LOI) in this regard was signed on October 14, 2025
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) on Tuesday said it has bagged a mega order from a prominent European client for the design and construction of six feeder container vessels.

These vessels will have a capacity of about 1,700 twenty-foot equivalent units and be powered by liquefied natural gas, according to a regulatory filing.

CSL said that a letter of intent (LOI) in this regard was signed on October 14, 2025.

A formal shipbuilding contract detailing the techno-commercial terms will be signed in due course, it added.

According to the company's project classification, the value of the order is above Rs 2,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Cochin ShipyardCochin Shipyard Limitedcontainer vesselcontainer shipments

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

