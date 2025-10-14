Adani to partner with Google for India's largest AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture AdaniConneX, has partnered with Google to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus along with new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a press release.

Google’s AI hub in Visakhapatnam represents an investment of around $15 billion over five years (2026-2030). The project will feature gigawatt-scale data centre operations, a robust subsea cable network and clean energy infrastructure to support the most advanced AI workloads in India. AdaniConneX and Airtel will collaborate closely with Google to bring the project to life, the press release said.

Building AI infrastructure

The Google AI hub will add significant compute capacity to India, marking a major step forward in the nation’s AI capabilities. Both companies are committed to sustainability, with plans to co-invest in new transmission lines, clean energy generation and innovative energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh.

These initiatives will not only power the data centre but also strengthen India’s electricity grid.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said, “The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India's digital landscape."

He further said, “This is more than just an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in the soul of a rising nation... Visakhapatnam is now set to become a global destination for technology, and we are thrilled to be the architects of this monumental journey.”