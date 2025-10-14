Home / Companies / News / Adani to partner with Google for India's largest AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Adani to partner with Google for India's largest AI hub in Visakhapatnam

The project will include massive data centres, subsea cable links and clean energy systems in Visakhapatnam to power India's advanced AI operations

Gautam Adani, Thomas Kurian
Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani and CEO of Google Cloud Thomas Kurian (Photo: X/@gautam_adani)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture AdaniConneX, has partnered with Google to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus along with new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a press release.
 
Google’s AI hub in Visakhapatnam represents an investment of around $15 billion over five years (2026-2030). The project will feature gigawatt-scale data centre operations, a robust subsea cable network and clean energy infrastructure to support the most advanced AI workloads in India. AdaniConneX and Airtel will collaborate closely with Google to bring the project to life, the press release said.   
 

Building AI infrastructure

 
The Google AI hub will add significant compute capacity to India, marking a major step forward in the nation’s AI capabilities. Both companies are committed to sustainability, with plans to co-invest in new transmission lines, clean energy generation and innovative energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh.
 
These initiatives will not only power the data centre but also strengthen India’s electricity grid.
 
Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said, “The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India's digital landscape."
 
He further said, “This is more than just an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in the soul of a rising nation... Visakhapatnam is now set to become a global destination for technology, and we are thrilled to be the architects of this monumental journey.”
 
Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said: “To unlock India's massive potential in the AI age, we are investing in the Google AI hub, which will provide the critical foundation to drive growth and enable businesses, researchers, and creators to build and scale with AI."
 
“Working with Adani, we will bring our cutting-edge resources closer to communities and customers alike, and offer them the performance, security, and scalability to innovate and thrive on a global stage.”   
 

Economic growth and job creation

 
The AI hub and its associated connectivity gateway are expected to be a major driver of economic growth in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and across India. The project will promote digital inclusivity and is projected to generate tens of thousands of jobs in technology, construction and clean energy sectors, the press release said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bira 91 faces major financial risks as FY24 audit flags losses, liabilities

Artha India Ventures announces first close of ₹500 cr Artha Venture Fund II

Tata bets big on Apple's India plans with $100 million Justech takeover

Nokia plans major India push with enterprise, data centre expansion

Foxconn to invest ₹15,000 cr in Tamil Nadu, create 14,000 engineering jobs

Topics :GoogleAdani EnterprisesAdani GroupData centreVisakhapatnamBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story