Dutch NGO seeking $1.6 bn for alleged health damage, says Tata Steel

By Preeti Soni

A Dutch nonprofit is seeking €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) in compensation from Tata Steel’s Netherlands units, alleging that harmful emissions from its operations have caused environmental harm and health damage to nearby residents.

Stichting Frisse Wind.nu has submitted the legal papers initiating the lawsuit at the District Court North Holland in Haarlem, according to a Tata Steel statement on Friday. The claim targets the company’s operations in the coastal village of Velsen-Noord, seeking compensation on behalf of residents for increased susceptibility to health issues and diminished property values.

The case adds to mounting scrutiny on Tata Steel’s European operations for their environmental impacts. Dutch regulators escalated pressure on the company in 2024, threatening fines of nearly €27 million and warning they would shutter a coke plant in the port city of IJmuiden if toxic emissions weren’t substantially reduced. In 2022, Dutch prosecutors started investigating whether the company and one of its partners deliberately contaminated soil, air and water with hazardous substances.