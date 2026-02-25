Associate Sponsors

Coforge wins $158-mn UK contract as AI-led demand boosts deal sizes

Coforge has won a $158-million, five-year contract from a UK-based client, effective April, as AI-led conversations drive a rise in both the number and size of large technology deals in Europe

IT services companies have been winning big-ticket deals, but they are mostly around cost reduction and efficiency improvement as clients cut spend in traditional areas and use it for AI investments
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 6:47 PM IST
Mid-tier IT services firm Coforge said it has been awarded a $158-million contract by a UK-based client. The contract, for five years, will be effective from April and spread uniformly over the time period.
 
John Speight, president of Coforge and Europe business leader, said: “AI-led conversations focused on driving innovation, improving governance and resiliency are helping drive a material increase in the number and median size of large deals in play across Europe.”
 
IT services companies have been winning big-ticket deals, but they are mostly around cost reduction and efficiency improvement as clients cut spend in traditional areas and use it for AI investments.
 
In December, the company bought Encora, an artificial intelligence firm, to expand its presence in the US and Latin America.
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

