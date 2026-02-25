Coforge wins $158-mn UK contract as AI-led demand boosts deal sizes

Mid-tier IT services firm Coforge said it has been awarded a $158-million contract by a UK-based client. The contract, for five years, will be effective from April and spread uniformly over the time period.

John Speight, president of Coforge and Europe business leader, said: “AI-led conversations focused on driving innovation, improving governance and resiliency are helping drive a material increase in the number and median size of large deals in play across Europe.”

IT services companies have been winning big-ticket deals, but they are mostly around cost reduction and efficiency improvement as clients cut spend in traditional areas and use it for AI investments.