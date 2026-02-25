ED attaches Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's 'Abode' worth ₹3,716 cr

The Enforcement Directorate attached Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's Mumbai house, 'Abode', worth Rs 3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said on Wednesday.

The luxurious house, which is 66-metre high with 17 floors, is located in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the multi-storeyed house in the case linked to an alleged bank fraud by his group company Reliance Communications (RCOM), according to the sources.

They said the attached asset's value is Rs 3,716.83 crore.

Ambani, 66, is expected to appear before the federal probe agency here for his second round of questioning. He first deposed before the ED in August 2025 and had his statement recorded under the PMLA.