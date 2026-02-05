Cognizant gives 100% bonus to employees for 2025 after strong results

Cognizant has given a 100 per cent bonus to its employees after the company reported better-than-expected full-year numbers and said it has reached the winner’s circle earlier than it had anticipated.

The term, frequently used over the last year by chief executive officer Ravi Kumar, refers to top-tier revenue growth, gaining market share, sustaining large-deal momentum, upskilling, margin expansion, and having earnings per share (EPS) growth greater than revenue growth.

“Our 2025 results are the direct outcome of your hustle, disciplined execution, and commitment to our clients and to Cognizant. To recognise this effort, I am pleased to share that we have authorised funding our discretionary bonus programme at 100,” Kumar said in an internal email to employees.

Cognizant aimed to reach that internal benchmark in 2027, as per its last investor day presentation, but Kumar has repeatedly said the Nasdaq-listed company is back among the top companies when it comes to revenue growth. For 2025, its revenue was up 6.4 per cent in constant currency, better than its own estimates of 6–6.3 per cent. This bonus percentage is the highest in seven years, signalling the company’s ability and keenness to reward and retain employees. Cognizant has been trying, under Kumar, to enhance its attractiveness as a preferred place to work after losing thousands of employees when Brian Humphries headed the firm.

At that time, attrition soared to record levels, so much so that Cognizant could not take up projects due to a lack of manpower, leading to a vicious cycle of stagnation. But since Kumar, a long-time Infosys veteran, came on board more than three years ago, the company has been trying to steady the ship. While salary increases were delayed and only made effective from November, awarding full bonuses is expected to lift employee morale. Enhancing the employee value proposition, expanding learning infrastructure programmes, and upskilling are some of the key pillars of employee engagement for the company.