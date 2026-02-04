StarAgri sees 55% revenue jump in FY25, eyes ₹2,000 crore in FY26

Star Agri and Warehousing and Collateral Management Ltd — a Temasek- and Investcorp-backed agri-supply chain platform — today announced that its FY25 revenue rose 55 per cent, and that it is now targeting ₹2,000 crore in FY26.

According to a statement issued today, the company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,560.4 crore in FY25, marking a year-on-year growth of 55 per cent.

Net profit rose 47 per cent to ₹68.47 crore. StarAgri has remained profitable since inception, while its non-performing assets continue to remain below 1 per cent, reflecting disciplined risk management and balance sheet strength, the statement added.

It said that StarAgri’s non-bank finance arm has so far disbursed ₹9,000 crore, while cumulative warehouse receipt-backed financing stands at ₹1.5 lakh crore. “Credit decisions are supported by proprietary models built on 16 years of repayment data, enabling a warehouse-backed, collateral-based lending model that provides farmers and agri-enterprises access to single-digit interest rates while maintaining strong asset quality,” the statement said. It added that StarAgri operates over 2,200 warehouses across 400 locations, managing a total storage capacity of 5.08 million metric tonnes, with utilisation at 73 per cent. Its digital marketplace, Agribazaar, facilitated more than 12 million metric tonnes of trade worth over $1 billion. The platform provides transparent price discovery and market access to over 300,000 farmers, the statement added.