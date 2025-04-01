Cognizant names Sailaja Josyula as Global Head of GCC Service Line

IT major Cognizant on Tuesday said it has appointment Sailaja Josyula as Global Head of its Global Capability Center (GCC) Service Line.

Based in Hyderabad, she will oversee "the definition and execution" of Cognizant's global GCC strategy, establishing and leading a cross-functional team, a company statement said.

"With her extensive experience and proven track record, Sailaja's leadership will boost our ability to build and scale GCCs, delivering great value for our clients," said Surya Gummadi, President, Americas, Cognizant.

Josyula has rejoined Cognizant after a brief stint at EY. Between 2018 and 2024, she held several leadership roles at Cognizant, including serving as the Hyderabad Center Head and Global Head of BFSI Operations Delivery.

With nearly 30 years of experience, she has also held leadership positions at Thomson Reuters and HSBC.