Godrej sells Rs 2,000 crore worth of homes at Noida luxury project launch

Godrej Properties sold 275 homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore at the launch of its luxury project, Godrej Riverine, located in Sector 44, Noida. The Mumbai-based real estate developer sold over 9 lakh square feet of area in the project, it said in a statement on Tuesday. This marks the company’s third consecutive Rs 2,000 crore-plus launch in Noida.

Earlier, the company had sold inventory worth over Rs 2,000 crore at Godrej Jardinia in Sector 146, Noida in the first quarter of the financial year 2025 (FY25), and at Godrej Tropical Isle in the same sector in the second quarter of FY24.

Godrej Riverine was launched in March 2025. The project is spread over 6.46 acres and comprises luxury residential apartments of varied configurations.

Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties, said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our luxury project, Godrej Riverine in Noida. Noida is a key market for us, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence in the region in the years ahead.”

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, homes in Noida’s Sector 44 are being sold at an average rate of Rs 16,224 per square foot. The average rentals for one-bedroom homes in the area range between Rs 11,600 and Rs 13,900.

In March 2025, the company had also sold 90 homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore on the launch day of its luxury project, Astra, in Gurugram. In the same month, it sold homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore, covering a total area of about 0.84 million square feet, in its Godrej Madison Avenue project in Kokapet, Hyderabad.

Also Read

In February, the developer sold inventory worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Godrej Evergreen Square in Hinjewadi, Pune.

The company’s sales in the third quarter of FY25 declined 4.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,446 crore. However, it said it had delivered sales of more than Rs 5,000 crore for the sixth consecutive quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, sales rose 4.8 per cent.