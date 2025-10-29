Home / Companies / News / Cognizant Q3 profit up 7.3% to $5.4 billion, raises full-year outlook

Cognizant Q3 profit up 7.3% to $5.4 billion, raises full-year outlook

Cognizant's third-quarter bookings included six deals of TCV $100 million or higher

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies
Cognizant which follows a January-December financial year had earned a revenue of $ 5,044 million in Q3 2024. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US-based IT major Cognizant, which has a substantial number of employees in India, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected growth with its revenue rising 7.3 per cent year-over-year to $ 5,415 million for the quarter ended September 2025.

In the last quarter, the company had guided its third-quarter revenue to be between $ 5.27-5.35 billion.

Cognizant which follows a January-December financial year had earned a revenue of $ 5,044 million in Q3 2024.

The Nasdaq-listed IT services firm raised the lower end of its full-year revenue growth forecast, pegging it at $ 21.05-21.10 billion, as against $ 20.7-21.1 billion earlier.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said this marks the company's fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year organic revenue growth, and its strongest sequential organic growth since 2022.

We maintained our large deal momentum, signing six large deals in the quarter, bringing our year-to-date total to 16, with 40 per cent growth in large deal TCV (Total Contract Value) year-to-date compared to the same period last year.

We believe our three vector AI builder strategy is gaining traction and we expect our early investments in AI-led platforms and IP on the edge will help power growth in the years ahead, he said.

Cognizant's third-quarter bookings included six deals of TCV $ 100 million or higher.

The company added 6,000 employees during the July-September period, bringing its total headcount to 349,800 at the end of the quarter.

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer, said the company observed broad-based growth across segments and geographies, including noteworthy performance in North America.

We have increased our full-year revenue guidance to 6-6.3 per cent year-over-year constant currency growth, above our prior range and deployed $ 1 billion through share repurchases through Q3, underscoring our confidence in our growth strategy, he said.

The company repurchased 6.3 million shares for $ 450 million during the third quarter under its share repurchase program. As of September 30, 2025, there was $ 2.2 billion remaining under the share repurchase authorisation.

In October 2025, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $ 0.31 per share for shareholders of record on November 18, 2025. This dividend will be payable on November 26, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India in Dec for AI conference: Report

Etsy names insider Kruti Goyal as new CEO, forecasts weak core sales

Too much liberalisation of flying rights may hurt Indian airlines: A-I CEO

Akasa Air plans IPO within 2-5 years, to restart pilot hiring next year

Goldi Solar raises ₹1,422 crore from investors to boost capacity expansion

Topics :Company NewsCognizantQ3 resultsIT firms

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story