TCS begins process for FY26 campus hiring; adds 11,000 in H1 FY25

India’s largest IT services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced that it has started the campus hiring process for FY26. The company also said that it has added 11,000 employees in the first half of FY25.

For the second quarter of FY25 (ended September 30), the company had a net headcount addition of 5,726. This is the second consecutive quarter that the firm has announced headcount addition. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the first quarter of FY25, the firm had added 5,452 associates. The total headcount at the end of the first half of the financial year was 612,724.

The addition in headcount comes after the company, like its peers, saw its headcount go down. For the financial year FY24, TCS headcount was down by 13,249, the first time in the last 19 years.

Milind Lakkad, chief human resources officer, said: “We welcomed 11,000 associates in the first half of the year, and we remain on track for trainee onboarding as planned. We have also commenced the campus hiring process for FY26. Our strong talent base and increased learning intensity prepare us well for the complex technology transformations that customers entrust us with.”

TCS’s headcount addition comes even as its larger competitor, Accenture, also announced headcount addition. The New York Stock Exchange-listed consulting and IT services firm said that it will continue to hire in the India market. In Q4 alone, the company added over 24,000 people to its overall headcount.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index, which tracks white-collar hiring activity, reached 2,727 points in September 2024, marking a 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. This positive trend was largely driven by a resurgent IT sector, which demonstrated an impressive 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth in hiring activity, the company said.

Non-traditional IT hubs showed significant growth, potentially indicating a geographical diversification trend.