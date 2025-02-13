Jubilant Biosys expands global footprint with acquisition in France

Jubilant Biosys, a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova, has announced an expansion of its research and development (R&D) capabilities with the acquisition of an 80 per cent stake in JASMIN, a newly formed company by French pharmaceutical giant Pierre Fabre SA, for an undisclosed sum. The remaining 20 per cent equity will be retained by Pierre Fabre.

The deal involves Jubilant Biosys acquiring Pierre Fabre’s R&D centre in Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France. This move aims to strengthen Jubilant’s presence in Europe by adding expertise in biologics and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), a rapidly growing segment of the pharmaceutical industry.

This acquisition marks a significant step in Jubilant Biosys’ global strategy, providing a foothold in Europe’s expanding pharmaceutical and biotech ecosystem. The R&D site in Saint-Julien-en-Genevois will serve as a centre of excellence for biologics and ADCs, complementing the company’s existing drug discovery services in India.

Jubilant Biosys aims to leverage this acquisition to expand into the fast-growing ADC/CDMO market, currently valued at $1.4 billion, with projections of over 20 per cent annual growth. The acquisition will strengthen Jubilant’s domain expertise in ADCs, integrating payload-linker synthesis, bioconjugation, and analytical services.

Additionally, the deal enhances Jubilant’s position in the European market, where close proximity to large pharmaceutical companies will facilitate stronger collaborations and innovation in drug discovery and preclinical development.

Speaking on this, Giuliano Perfetti, chief executive officer and managing director, Jubilant Biosys, stated:

Also Read

"We are thrilled to have reached this strategic agreement with Pierre Fabre. Our R&D site in Saint-Julien-en-Genevois will serve as a centre of excellence for biologics and ADCs, located at the heart of Europe. This expansion strengthens our presence and fosters collaboration with both biotech and large pharma companies in Europe and the US."

He further emphasised that the integration of scientific expertise across locations will enable accelerated delivery of early-stage chemistry, discovery biology, and contract development services to global pharmaceutical innovators.

Jubilant Biosys is a global provider of drug discovery and development services, with operations in India and Singapore. The company specialises in chemistry, biology, and preclinical research, supporting over 85 programmes across therapeutic areas such as oncology, metabolic disorders, and CNS diseases.

Pierre Fabre SA, founded in 1961, is a leading French pharmaceutical and dermo-cosmetics company headquartered in Castres, France. With revenues exceeding €2.8 billion in 2023, the company is a major player in oncology and dermatology research.