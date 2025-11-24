Snowflake says no timeline yet for India R&D centre as cloud demand grows

Snowflake has no concrete plans to immediately set up a research and development (R&D) centre in India, contrary to what it said earlier this year, as it focuses on getting its products more ingrained in its client ecosystem and localising them to suit their needs.

However, Christian Kleinerman, the company’s executive vice-president of products, told Business Standard in a recent interaction there is no “concrete plan” and no “firm timeline” for when the development centre will be opened in Asia’s third-largest economy.

“The real criteria by which we decide when to open a R&D centre is when the existing ones are large enough to offer career advancements and mobility. We have such locations in five centres: San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Warsaw and Berlin. Once these offices have a critical mass, then we will think about the next ones.”

Why is Snowflake cautious about setting up an India R&D centre? The company, which entered India just five years ago and counts Bajaj General Insurance and Indigo among its clients, is betting on rising cloud and AI adoption in India to fuel its growth opportunity. In June this year, Sridhar Ramaswamy, the cloud data storage company’s chief executive officer, said he was committed to growing the India business and building capabilities to drive enterprise tech work out of its Pune centre of excellence (CoE). “To this extent, we are also actively considering setting up our R&D centre in India soon,” he said, without giving any timelines.

How big is India’s contribution to Snowflake’s revenue? A small percentage of Snowflake’s revenue comes from India, given that the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region contributes just six per cent to the topline, while almost 80 per cent comes from the US. What is Snowflake’s current focus in India? Vijayant Rai, managing director, Snowflake India, said the company has doubled its go-to-market (GTM) team in the country to focus on local enterprises such as financial services, manufacturing, retail and logistics. “Financial services is right up there in the ecosystem that includes asset management companies. There is a lot of focus on data consolidation as most of the enterprise data are in silos. Cloud platforms like us apply AI on it to get the benefits. We are also looking for opportunities in IoT, automobiles and getting plant data on the Snowflake platform,” Rai added.