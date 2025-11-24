Home / Companies / News / Schneider ties up with Vellore Institute to set up innovation centre

The centre aims to advance innovation, research, and skill development in emerging domains critical to India's digital and sustainable future

Schneider Electric
The first batch will onboard 1,100 students with an aim to multiply manifold in the next few years. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Schneider Electric on Monday announced its partnership with Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Smart City and Smart Factory Technologies at VIT's Vellore campus.

The centre aims to advance innovation, research, and skill development in emerging domains critical to India's digital and sustainable future, the company said in a statement.

The initiative reflects Schneider Electric's strong commitment to nurturing next-generation talent and creating opportunities for students to engage with cutting-edge technologies that are shaping the industries of tomorrow.

The first batch will onboard 1,100 students with an aim to multiply manifold in the next few years.

"Through this CoE, we aim to create a vibrant platform where ideas evolve into real-world applications driving innovation, research, and entrepreneurship in domains that will shape the smart cities and industries of the future," Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India and MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Schneider Electric technology industry

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

