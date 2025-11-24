Schneider ties up with Vellore Institute to set up innovation centre

Schneider Electric on Monday announced its partnership with Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Smart City and Smart Factory Technologies at VIT's Vellore campus.

The centre aims to advance innovation, research, and skill development in emerging domains critical to India's digital and sustainable future, the company said in a statement.

The initiative reflects Schneider Electric's strong commitment to nurturing next-generation talent and creating opportunities for students to engage with cutting-edge technologies that are shaping the industries of tomorrow.

The first batch will onboard 1,100 students with an aim to multiply manifold in the next few years.