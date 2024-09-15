Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cong attacks Mahayuti govt over Adani's win to supply power to Maharashtra

With the Adani Group winning a bid to supply 6,600 Opposition party's attack came after Adani won a bid to supply 6,600 MW of bundled renewable and thermal power to Maharashtra for long term after it

Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 3:58 PM IST
With the Adani Group winning a bid to supply 6,600 MW of bundled renewable and thermal power to Maharashtra, the Congress on Sunday alleged that it was a "rigged deal" facilitated by the Mahayuti government, which it claimed was "tottering towards a landslide defeat" in the upcoming assembly polls.

The opposition party's attack came after the Adani Group won a bid to supply 6,600 MW of bundled renewable and thermal power to Maharashtra for the long term after its quote of Rs 4.08 per unit beat the likes of JSW Energy and Torrent Power.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said, "Even as the Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra totters towards a landslide defeat, this is what they choose to do with their last few days in power. Yet another Modani enterprise undoubtedly!"

"Shocking details of this rigged deal will soon start tumbling out," Ramesh said in X.

Supplies are to start in 48 months from the date of award of the letter of intent.

Later, the Adani Group, in a statement, confirmed the PTI news break.

"Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) issues a letter of intent for 6,600 MW to Adani Power."

While Adani Power will supply 1,496 MW (net) thermal power from the new 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical capacity, its sister concern Adani Green Energy Ltd will supply 5 GW (5,000 MW) solar power from the Khavda renewable energy park in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

As per the bid conditions, Adani Green Energy will supply solar power at a fixed cost of Rs 2.70 per unit throughout the entire supply period, while that from coal will be indexed to coal prices.


First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

