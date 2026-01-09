OTT releases this week: A mix of romance, thrillers and epics to stream now

OTT This Week: The first week of 2026 is buzzing on OTT, with major platforms rolling out a packed slate to keep viewers hooked through the weekend. From romantic comedies and historical dramas to high-octane thrillers and fantasy action, there is something for every kind of content lover.

Amazon Prime Video returns with the second season of its popular thriller The Night Manager, while Netflix leads with Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. Sony LIV and Zee5 also join the line-up with powerful dramas and dark docu-series.

This article will discuss this week's top OTT releases in multiple languages on well-known OTT platforms, among other topics. So let's get started right away.

Top 5 OTT releases this week to watch online

De De Pyaar De 2

· Release Date: January 9th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Netflix

· Genre: Romance, Comedy

· Cast: Ajay Devgan, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Javed Jaffrey

This romantic comedy film centers on Ashish (Ajay Devgan) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), who are passionately in love. Despite their enormous age difference, Ashish goes to see Ayesha's parents to ask for their blessing. In addition, Ayesh's parents recruit a young man to win Ayesha over. Ashish now has to find a means to demonstrate his value and affection.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

· Release Date: January 9th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Netflix

· Genre: Fantasy, Action

· Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Harshaali Malhotra, Samyukta Menon, Aadhi, Saswata Chatterjee

In the Telugu fantasy action thriller Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, Aghori and his twin brother fight the spiritual enemies together in order to save the country from widespread devastation. Aghori appears as the dharma's savior during the period of Maha Kumbha, which is the focal point of this epic tale.

The Night Manager Season 2

· Release Date: January 11th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

· Genre: Suspense, Thriller

· Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Alistair Petrie, Michael Nardone

Jonathan Pine will return in this suspenseful thriller series as the night manager of a hotel in Cairo, where he will be enlisted to foil a plot to destabilize a country.

Jonathan Pine will return in this suspenseful thriller series as the night manager of a hotel in Cairo, where he will be enlisted to foil a plot to destabilize a country.

He will also be tasked with assigned an arms organization that includes illegal trade, among other things. Intense action is anticipated throughout the season, and fans will be glued to their seats due to the unexpected twists.

Freedom at Midnight Season 2

· Release Date: January 9, 2026

· OTT Platform: Sony LIV

· Genre: Historical, Drama

· Cast: Chirag Vohra, Sidhant Gupta, Rajendra Chawla, Luke McGibney

Freedom at Midnight's second season will focus on the post-1947 Independence turmoil. The human cost of partition, refugee crises, and the formidable obstacles the government had to overcome to establish a nation will all be major themes in the series. There will also be startling disclosures that illustrate the political choices and personal hardships of notable figures like Gandhi and Nehru.

Honeymoon Se Hatya

· Release Date: January 9th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Zee 5

· Genre: Dark, Crime

· Cast: Anurekha Bhagat, Sushmita

The powerful and dark documentary series Honeymoon Se Hatya, which was created by Murnalini Havaldar, will focus on the terrible situations in which wives murder their husbands.

Journalists, neighbors, investigators, and others will participate in open interviews and make some startling findings in this series. This series, which draws inspiration from actual events, promises to be jam-packed with nerve-wracking scenes and revealing truths.