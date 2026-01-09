Hayley to Sophie: Top wicket takers in Women's Premier League so far
Nat Sciver-Brunt is the only player to feature in the top 10 highest wicket-takers and run-scorers list of the WPL
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India’s women’s franchise-based cricket league, i.e., the Women’s Premier League (WPL), has made its return, with WPL 2026 starting today. Despite being home to just five teams, the league has been one of the most popular cricket tournaments since its inception in 2023. While, like any other cricket tournament, batters have been the talking point of the WPL, the league has also seen some of the most brilliant individual bowling performances that have turned the tide of matches again and again.
However, there are a few players who have been the backbone of their team’s bowling attack over the years by taking wickets consistently. In this article, we take a look at some such players who have lit up the league with their bowling prowess and put their names on the list of top wicket-takers in WPL history. Check the live score of the WPL 2026 opening match between MI and RCB here
Top wicket takers in Women's Premier League:
|Player
|Team
|Span
|Matches
|Wkts
|BBI
|4W
|5W
|Hayley Matthews
|MI-W
|2023-2025
|29
|41
|3/5
|0
|0
|Amelia Kerr
|MI-W
|2023-2025
|29
|40
|5/38
|1
|1
|Sophie Ecclestone
|UPW-W
|2023-2025
|25
|36
|4/13
|1
|0
|Jess Jonassen
|DC-W
|2023-2025
|24
|33
|4/31
|1
|0
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|MI-W
|2023-2025
|29
|32
|3/18
|0
|0
|Shikha Pandey
|DC-W
|2023-2025
|27
|30
|3/23
|0
|0
|Marizanne Kapp
|DC-W
|2023-2025
|24
|28
|5/15
|0
|1
|Deepti Sharma
|UPW-W
|2023-2025
|25
|27
|-
|1
|0
|Saika Ishaque
|MI-W
|2023-2025
|22
|25
|4/11
|1
|0
|Ashleigh Gardner
|GG-W
|2023-2025
|25
|25
|3/31
|0
|0
|Tanuja Kanwar
|GG-W
|2023-2025
|25
|23
|3/17
|0
|0
|Shabnim Ismail
|MI-W/UPW-W
|2023-2025
|20
|20
|3/18
|0
|0
|Georgia Wareham
|GG-W/RCB-W
|2023-2025
|20
|20
|3/21
|0
|0
|Kim Garth
|GG-W/RCB-W
|2023-2025
|15
|19
|5/36
|0
|1
|Shreyanka Patil
|RCB-W
|2023-2024
|15
|19
|4/12
|2
|0
Hayley Matthews
The Mumbai Indians star from the West Indies, Hayley Matthews, holds the crown of the highest wicket-taker in WPL history with 41 wickets to her name in 29 matches. Matthews has been MI’s key performer with the bat in the final overs and has been their go-to wicket-taker in all three seasons. Matthews was rewarded for her efforts with MI and was retained by the franchise ahead of WPL 2026.
Amelia Kerr
The New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who also plays for Mumbai Indians in the WPL, is the second-highest wicket-taker in tournament history with 40 wickets to her name, just one behind Matthews at the top of the list. Kerr was initially released by MI ahead of WPL 2026 but was brought back again in the auction.
Sophie Ecclestone
The star English spinner and number one T20I bowler, Sophie Ecclestone, who has been a key part of UP Warriorz since 2023, is number three on the list with 36 wickets to her name in just 25 matches. Just like Kerr, Ecclestone was also released by UP Warriorz, only to be added back to the squad after the auction.
Jess Jonassen
Australia’s Jess Jonassen, with 33 wickets to her name in 24 matches, was one of the key reasons why Delhi Capitals qualified for the WPL finals in all three seasons so far. Jess was earlier released by DC during the WPL 2026 retention before she pulled out of the auction due to a shoulder injury.
Nat Sciver-Brunt
One of the most complete players in WPL history, England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt, who will be seen representing MI for the fourth straight season in WPL 2026, is not only the highest run-scorer of the tournament but also the fifth-highest wicket-taker, with 32 wickets to her name in 29 matches played.
