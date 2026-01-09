Friday, January 09, 2026 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / SSC Calendar 2026: Check exam schedule for CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD, and more

SSC Calendar 2026: Check exam schedule for CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD, and more

SSC issued the exam calendar 2026. The SSC CGL is scheduled for May-June 2026, SSC CHSL in July-September 2026 and SSC GD in January-March 2027. Check the full SSC New Calendar 2026 here

SSC CHT exams

SSC Exam Calendar 2026:

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

SSC Exam Calendar 2026 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its website ssc.gov.in.
 
For important recruitment positions, such as Junior Engineer, Sub-Inspector, GD Constable, and various Group B & C positions, the SCO calendar provides a comprehensive schedule of upcoming CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS, Stenographer, Sub-Inspector, and GD exam dates. Candidates interested in participating should carefully review the SSC Calendar 2026–2027 and plan their preparation accordingly.
 
The SSC Calendar 2026 includes dates for all recruitment and departmental exams, as well as dates for notification publication and application. Every year, these tests are held to hire graduates, 10th graders, and 12th graders for a variety of positions in various ministries, departments, and organisations of the Indian government.
 

How to download the SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27?

· Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in
 
· On the homepage, scroll and go to the notice board section

· Now, press on SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27
 
· A pdf file with the full schedule will be showcased on screen
 
· Check the SSC exam dates and download them.   ALSO READ: KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 out for TGT, PGT, PRT & non-teaching staff exams 

SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27

Examination Notification date Last date to apply Tentative exam month
JSA/LDC Grade LDCE (DoPT) March 16, 2026 April 7, 2026 May 2026
SSA/UDC Grade LDCE (DoPT) March 16, 2026 April 7, 2026 May 2026
ASO Grade LDCE March 16, 2026 April 7, 2026 May 2026
SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) March 2026 April 2026 May–June 2026
SSC Junior Engineer (JE) March 2026 April 2026 May–June 2026
Selection Post Phase-XIV March 2026 April 2026 May–July 2026
SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) April 2026 May 2026 July–September 2026
SSC Stenographer Grade C and D April 2026 May 2026 August–September 2026
Combined Hindi Translators (JHT) April 2026 May 2026 August–September 2026
SSC MTS and Havaldar June 2026 July 2026 September–November 2026
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs May 2026 June 2026 October–November 2026
Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF September 2026 October 2026 January–March 2027
 
 

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

