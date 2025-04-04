Construction major L&T incorporates arm to develop green hydrogen projects

Construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday announced the incorporation of a new subsidiary, L&T Green Energy Kandla Private Limited (LTGEK), to spearhead the development of green hydrogen projects. “We wish to inform you that L&T Energy Green Tech Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary—L&T Green Energy Kandla Private Limited (LTGEK)—on April 4, 2025,” L&T said in a filing to the National Stock Exchange (NSE). ALSO READ: L&T Technology Services bags Euro 50 million deal with European automaker The newly-formed entity will focus on the development of green hydrogen and its derivatives, including green ammonia, as well as other related business activities, the company added.

Green hydrogen is a clean and sustainable form of hydrogen produced through electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, or hydropower. It gets its 'green' nomenclature from the fact that its production does not emit carbon dioxide (CO₂) or other harmful greenhouse gases, making it an environmentally-friendly alternative.

L&T also noted that L&T Energy Green Tech Limited, along with its nominee shareholder, has fully subscribed to the equity shares of LTGEK, amounting to Rs 1,00,000.

This move aligns with L&T’s broader green energy ambitions. In February 2024, Derek Shah, senior vice president at L&T and head of Green Manufacturing and Development, announced plans to commercially roll out 150–200 megawatts (MW) of electrolyser capacity by September 2025.