Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / L&T Technology Services bags Euro 50 million deal with European automaker

L&T Technology Services bags Euro 50 million deal with European automaker

The deal will focus on the development and operation of next-generation software platforms tailored to both current and upcoming vehicle models

L&T, LTTS, L&T tech, L&T Technology

The customer’s advanced technology stack includes a unified architecture, a proprietary operating system, and an automotive cloud. (Photo:X@LnTTechservices

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said it signed a deal worth Euro 50 million with a European automotive company, which will help it gain traction in the mobility business.
 
The deal will focus on the development and operation of next-generation software platforms tailored to both current and upcoming vehicle models. It also involves setting up a development centre, which will play a critical role as part of the client’s global right-shoring strategy.
 
Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing director of LTTS, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with one of the most influential automotive leaders in Europe. Our expertise in electric vehicle (EV) technologies, software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), complemented by our robust digital engineering capabilities, positions us to create a powerful impact for our customers, making future-ready mobility a reality."
 
 
The customer’s advanced technology stack includes a unified architecture, a proprietary operating system, and an automotive cloud. Alongside this, it is spearheading the development of cutting-edge vehicle features such as driver assistance systems, standardised infotainment platforms, software solutions integrating powertrains, chassis and charging infrastructure, and an expansive digital ecosystem delivering enhanced in-car digital services.
 
The deal comes at a time when the automobile segment in Europe has been under tremendous pressure as sales of electric vehicles by home-grown automakers have slowed down due to cheaper Chinese variants.
 
In January this year, the company had bagged an $80 million deal with a United States-based manufacturer of industrial products and solutions.
 
Post the third quarter of FY25, the company has guided for a near 10 per cent revenue growth in constant currency for FY25. The company had its highest-ever deal booking total contract value (TCV), aided by eight large deals across segments — one $50 million, two $35 million, two $25 million and three $10 million deals.
 

More From This Section

BSNL

Govt to form panel to decide on MTNL, BSNL assets in Mumbai: Scindia

Premiummerger and acquisition (M&A)

M&A 2.0: Can a new mergers playbook simplify the dealmaking process?

Zomato

Food delivery platform Zomato lays off nearly 600 customer support staff

Sunil Mathur

Sunil Mathur to take over as new chairman of Siemens Energy India

Cairn Oil & Gas

Cairn Oil & Gas signs contract to hire Parker Wellbore's drilling rig

Topics : L&T Technology LTTS automotive industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon