Container Corporation of India announces FY23 dividend of Rs 2 per share

Railway-owned Container Corporation of India (Concor) on Thursday announced its FY23 results, posting a net profit of Rs 1,169 crore and a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, with each share having a face value of Rs 5.
“The above Final Dividend is in addition to interim dividend at 40 per cent (i.e. Rs 2/- per share of Rs 5/- each), 2nd Interim Dividend at 60 per cent (i.e. Rs 3/- per share of Rs 5/- each) and 3rd Interim Dividend at 80 per cent (i.e. Rs 4 per share of Rs 5 each) already paid during the year,” the disinvestment-bound logistics company said in an exchange filing.
Concor’s Q4 profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 278.5 crore, with operations revenue of Rs 2,166 crore.
The company earned Rs 8,103 crore from its operations throughout the financial year 2022-23.