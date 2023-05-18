Container Corporation of India announces FY23 dividend of Rs 2 per share

“The above Final Dividend is in addition to interim dividend at 40 per cent (i.e. Rs 2/- per share of Rs 5/- each), 2nd Interim Dividend at 60 per cent (i.e. Rs 3/- per share of Rs 5/- each) and 3rd Interim Dividend at 80 per cent (i.e. Rs 4 per share of Rs 5 each) already paid during the year,” the disinvestment-bound logistics company said in an exchange filing.

Railway-owned Container Corporation of India (Concor) on Thursday announced its FY23 results, posting a net profit of Rs 1,169 crore and a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, with each share having a face value of Rs 5.