Home / Companies / News / Container Corporation of India announces FY23 dividend of Rs 2 per share

Container Corporation of India announces FY23 dividend of Rs 2 per share

Concor's Q4 profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 278.5 crore, with operations revenue of Rs 2,166 crore

BS Reporter
Container Corporation of India announces FY23 dividend of Rs 2 per share

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Railway-owned Container Corporation of India (Concor) on Thursday announced its FY23 results, posting a net profit of Rs 1,169 crore and a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, with each share having a face value of Rs 5.
“The above Final Dividend is in addition to interim dividend at 40 per cent (i.e. Rs 2/- per share of Rs 5/- each), 2nd Interim Dividend at 60 per cent (i.e. Rs 3/- per share of Rs 5/- each) and 3rd Interim Dividend at 80 per cent (i.e. Rs 4 per share of Rs 5 each) already paid during the year,” the disinvestment-bound logistics company said in an exchange filing.

Concor’s Q4 profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 278.5 crore, with operations revenue of Rs 2,166 crore.
The company earned Rs 8,103 crore from its operations throughout the financial year 2022-23.

Also Read

Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Dec quarter net up 65%, Nestle announces final dividend of Rs 75 per share

Hindustan Zinc dividend record date today; company's shares in the red

Container Corp Q4 results: Profit rises 7.7% to Rs 279 crore, revenue up 6%

Sustainable fashion gets thrown a life jacket after PM wears upcycled sadri

ITC net profit rises 23.35% to Rs 5,175 crore in Q4FY23, beats estimates

IndiGo posts Rs 919 crore net profit, its best-fourth quarter ever

Just 25% consumer, realty firms aware of ESG norms: Deloitte India survey

Green energy to hold a third of REC's loan portfolio by 2030: CMD

Topics :Container Corporation of Indiadividend

First Published: May 18 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story