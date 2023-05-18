Green energy to hold a third of REC's loan portfolio by 2030: CMD

REC on Wednesday reported a record high growth in its net profit during FY23. The company posted a profit of Rs 11,055 crore during the 2022-23 financial year.

REC Limited, one of leading power sector lenders under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, is looking to decarbonise its lending portfolio with more exposure to green energy sectors. The non-banking financial company (NBFC), is looking to increase the share of green energy sectors in its loan portfolio to 30 per cent by 2030, from 6.8 per cent as of now, said Vivek Kumar Dewangan, chairman and managing director, REC Ltd, said.