Cooper Corp forms JV with Japan's Sinfonia Tech to manufacture LPG gensets

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:14 PM IST
Engine maker Cooper Corporation on Thursday announced the official launch of its strategic joint venture with Japanese firm Sinfonia Technology to manufacture 10-kVA LPG generator sets at its Satara facility in Maharashtra.
 
The latest emission norms (CPCB IV+)-compliant co-branded product will be jointly marketed across India and exported globally, Cooper Corporation said.
 
The two companies had announced the partnership in June.
 
The Cooper Sinfonia genset, CSG-0010L-IN, will be marketed in India under the brand name 'Daimon', named after the town where Sinfonia Technology is headquartered, while in the Japanese market it will be sold under the brand 'Satara', which also houses the over 100-year old Cooper Corporation's headquarters, the company said.
 
Both partners will jointly market and distribute Daimon Genset across India and international markets, with a strategic emphasis on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, it added.
 
"This partnership with Sinfonia Technology marks a purposeful step towards reshaping the energy landscape with cleaner, smarter solutions. The Daimon Genset reflects our belief that progress is driven by collaboration where Japanese precision and Indian engineering come together with intent," Cooper Corporation Chairman and Managing Director Farrokh N Cooper said.
 
With CPCB IV+compliant and high-efficiency LPG gensets, the JV aims to help industries transition to sustainable and cost-effective power solutions without compromising on reliability or performance, he added.
 
CPCB IV+ norms are India's most stringent emission standards aimed at combating air pollution and promoting sustainable energy.
"Our collaboration with Cooper Corporation underscores our shared vision of delivering sustainable, high-efficiency power solutions worldwide. The Daimon Genset combines Japanese precision engineering with India's manufacturing prowess, creating a product that meets the highest international standards.
 
"Through this collaboration, we are proud to push the boundaries of clean energy accessibility and drive meaningful progress toward a greener future," Sinfonia Technology Co. General Manager and spokesperson A Makoto Saito said.
 
Sinfonia is involved in a wide range of activities related to automotive testing, aerospace, and industrial robotics.
 
The LPG genset is powered by Cooper's indigenously developed lean-burn gas engine, designed in collaboration with Ricardo, UK.
 

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

