Reliance to consolidate consumer brands under New RCPL subsidiary

Reliance Industries Ltd is planning to consolidate all its consumer goods brands into a new entity named New Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (New RCPL), Reuters reported on Thursday. Mukesh Ambani-ledis planning to consolidate all its consumer goods brands into a new entity named New Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (New RCPL), Reuters reported on Thursday.

The company said that the spin-off is aimed at attracting investors beyond those backing its retail unit.

ALSO READ: Reliance Consumer develops a sweet tooth chasing bittersweet growth On June 25, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) reportedly approved the internal restructuring process, under which RIL will transfer its consumer business from its retail arm into a direct subsidiary. Currently, its consumer goods fall under Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL), Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), and Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL).

"This is a large business by itself, requiring specialised and focused attention, expertise and different skill sets as compared to a retail business. This business also entails large capital investments on an ongoing basis and can attract a different set of investors," the company said in its request for approval, as quoted by Reuters. The New RCPL will look after manufacturing, distribution, selling, and marketing consumer goods. It will also invest in subsidiaries and joint ventures related to this business, the NCLT filing said, as quoted by Bloomberg. RIL will hold an 83.56 per cent stake in the new entity, Reuters reported.