Home / Companies / News / Cooperating with authorities, promise all support: Lenovo on I-T searches

Cooperating with authorities, promise all support: Lenovo on I-T searches

The company clocked $1.9 bn revenue in India in 2022-23, with 17% market share in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Lenovo

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 12:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Chinese PC maker Lenovo on Thursday said it is cooperating with authorities and promised all support in the matter of searches carried out by Income Tax Department at its premises.

The department conducted searches at Lenovo's Gurugram and Bengaluru premises on Wednesday as part of a tax evasion probe against the company and some of its affiliates.

As responsible corporate citizens, we adhere strictly to all applicable laws, regulations, and reporting requirements in every jurisdiction in which we do business. We are cooperating with the authorities and will provide all possible support required," a Lenovo spokesperson said.

The company clocked USD 1.9 billion revenue in India in 2022-23, with 17 per cent market share in the country.

According to sources, the department suspected tax evasion and hence, launched the searches to gather evidence and corroborate actionable intelligence obtained by it in this regard.

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

Lenovo begins laying off employees as PC business takes a beating: Report

Lenovo to invest $1 bn to accelerate AI deployment for businesses globally

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

48% of businesses in India at low levels of digital maturity: Report

HP partners with Google to make Chromebooks in India from next month

Amara Raja Batteries rebrands as Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Starlink to get licence to offer satellite internet by next month

Topics :LenovoI-T raidsIncome Tax raid

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story