Home / Companies / News / Coromandel signs pact with Veolia to expand Vizag desalination capacity

Coromandel signs pact with Veolia to expand Vizag desalination capacity

Coromandel and Veolia partner to expand Vizag desalination plant from 6 MLD to 9 MLD under BOO model, ensuring long-term water resilience and sustainable operations

Coromandel International
Coromandel is among India’s pioneers and leading agri-solutions providers, offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain.
BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 12:02 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Coromandel International, one of India’s leading agri-solutions providers and part of the Rs 78,000-crore Murugappa Group, has signed an agreement with Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions (India) to expand its seawater desalination capacity from 6 million litres per day (MLD) to 9 MLD.
 
The company had commissioned its 6 MLD desalination plant in 2023 to reduce dependence on surface water and enhance operational resilience. With this additional capacity, Coromandel continues to advance its sustainability agenda by adopting innovative, resource-efficient water solutions. The agreement was signed by S Sankarasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer, Coromandel International, and Gopal Madabhushi, senior vice-president and business unit leader (India and South Asia), Veolia, in the presence of Coromandel’s senior leadership.
 
The partnership will follow a build-own-operate (BOO) model, wherein Coromandel will provide the necessary infrastructure support, while Veolia brings its global expertise in water treatment technology, machinery and operations. As part of the agreement, Veolia will continue to operate the expanded desalination facility, ensuring long-term operational efficiency and sustainability.
 
Once operational, the upgraded plant will meet around 60 to 70 per cent of Coromandel’s total water requirement at its Vizag facility—substantially reducing reliance on external water sources and strengthening the company’s water resilience.
 
“Coromandel and Veolia’s partnership reflects a shared vision of sustainable transformation in industrial ecosystems. This initiative further strengthens Coromandel’s leadership in responsible manufacturing and reaffirms our commitment to environmental stewardship and efficient resource management,” said Sankarasubramanian.
 
This expansion reinforces Coromandel’s broader environmental vision to align business growth with sustainable infrastructure. By strengthening its water self-reliance, Coromandel is not only safeguarding operations against future water scarcity but also setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in the Indian agri-inputs and manufacturing sectors, the company said in a statement.
 
Coromandel is among India’s pioneers and leading agri-solutions providers, offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain. It operates in two major segments: nutrient and allied businesses, and crop protection. These include fertilisers, crop protection, bio-products, specialty nutrients and organic products. The company is the second-largest manufacturer and marketer of phosphatic fertilisers in India. It recorded a turnover of Rs 24,444 crore during FY25.
 
The company is also a leading marketer of organic fertilisers in India. Its bio-products business focuses on plant extractions for various applications. Coromandel operates a network of around 1,000 rural retail outlets across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Through these outlets, it offers agri-inputs and farming services including crop advisory, soil testing and farm mechanisation to around 3 million farmers. The company has seven research and development centres and 18 manufacturing facilities across India, producing a wide range of nutrient and crop protection products, which are marketed through an extensive dealer network and its own retail centres.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliamentary panel seeks MCA report on CCI's role in digital landscape

Nvidia-OpenAI deal sparks concerns over circular financing in AI boom

Samsung India launches AI Home, sees growing demand for its appliances

Crisil to acquire McKinsey PriceMetrix to expand wealth management insights

Lightspeed leads $23 mn funding in Emergent AI app-building platform

Topics :Coromandel InternationalMurugappa GroupFertiliser

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story