Coromandel signs pact with Veolia to expand Vizag desalination capacity

Coromandel International, one of India’s leading agri-solutions providers and part of the Rs 78,000-crore Murugappa Group, has signed an agreement with Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions (India) to expand its seawater desalination capacity from 6 million litres per day (MLD) to 9 MLD.

The company had commissioned its 6 MLD desalination plant in 2023 to reduce dependence on surface water and enhance operational resilience. With this additional capacity, Coromandel continues to advance its sustainability agenda by adopting innovative, resource-efficient water solutions. The agreement was signed by S Sankarasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer, Coromandel International, and Gopal Madabhushi, senior vice-president and business unit leader (India and South Asia), Veolia, in the presence of Coromandel’s senior leadership.

The partnership will follow a build-own-operate (BOO) model, wherein Coromandel will provide the necessary infrastructure support, while Veolia brings its global expertise in water treatment technology, machinery and operations. As part of the agreement, Veolia will continue to operate the expanded desalination facility, ensuring long-term operational efficiency and sustainability. Once operational, the upgraded plant will meet around 60 to 70 per cent of Coromandel’s total water requirement at its Vizag facility—substantially reducing reliance on external water sources and strengthening the company’s water resilience. “Coromandel and Veolia’s partnership reflects a shared vision of sustainable transformation in industrial ecosystems. This initiative further strengthens Coromandel’s leadership in responsible manufacturing and reaffirms our commitment to environmental stewardship and efficient resource management,” said Sankarasubramanian.

This expansion reinforces Coromandel’s broader environmental vision to align business growth with sustainable infrastructure. By strengthening its water self-reliance, Coromandel is not only safeguarding operations against future water scarcity but also setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in the Indian agri-inputs and manufacturing sectors, the company said in a statement. Coromandel is among India’s pioneers and leading agri-solutions providers, offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain. It operates in two major segments: nutrient and allied businesses, and crop protection. These include fertilisers, crop protection, bio-products, specialty nutrients and organic products. The company is the second-largest manufacturer and marketer of phosphatic fertilisers in India. It recorded a turnover of Rs 24,444 crore during FY25.