Lightspeed leads $23 mn funding in Emergent AI app-building platform

Emergent, the agentic vibe-coding platform, has raised $23 million in Series A funding led by Lightspeed, with participation from Together Fund, Y Combinator, Prosus Ventures and angels including Jeff Dean, Devendra Chaplot and Balaji Srinivasan. This brings Emergent’s total funding to $30 million, including a $7 million seed round backed by Y Combinator and Together Fund. The funds will be used to expand the team, deepen research investments and scale the platform. Vibe coding uses artificial intelligence (AI) to generate functional code from natural language prompts.

“My brother and I built Emergent to equip anyone with an idea and a phone to create software affordably,” said Mukund Jha, co-founder and CEO, Emergent. “Emergent addresses the technical friction of starting or growing a business. Now anyone, from small business owners and aspiring founders to creators, can bring their vision to life, no matter how complex, at a fraction of the time and cost. Our platform unlocks new possibilities for everyone — not just software engineers.”

The platform enables small businesses, solo founders and creators to build and launch production-ready software without writing code. Emergent delivers a ready-to-use app from day one, handling screens, servers, logins, payments and scalability automatically. Behind the scenes, a team of AI agents codes, tests and launches, effectively acting as a virtual development team in the cloud. “Remember when photography demanded understanding lenses, aperture, lighting, film development and more? Then the iPhone compressed all of it into a single button for billions of people. Emergent collapses the complexity of software into a single button anyone can press to ship, scale and earn, and Lightspeed is proud to back them on this journey,” said Hemant Mohapatra, partner at Lightspeed.