Home / Companies / News / Parliamentary panel seeks MCA report on CCI's role in digital landscape

Parliamentary panel seeks MCA report on CCI's role in digital landscape

The standing committee chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member of Parliament in its report tabled in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session backed the need to have an ex-ante regulatory framework

cci
The MCA is expected to inform the panel about the proposed study into the need for an ex ante framework for regulating anticompetitive conduct in the digital markets. Photo: PTI
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 12:00 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The parliamentary panel on finance has sought an action-taken report from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on the suggestions it made on the evolving role of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in the digital landscape, according to official sources.
 
Chaired by Lok Sabha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, the standing committee tabled its report in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session on August 11. The report backed the need to have an ex-ante regulatory framework to address the complexities such as self-preferencing and predatory pricing while taking a nuanced approach in adopting the Digital Competition Bill (DCB).
 
The panel has asked the MCA to inform the committee about whether any Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for prioritising enhancing inter-regulatory harmony.
 
The committee, in its report, had recommended that effective coordination between the CCI and these other regulatory bodies was crucial in ensuring a comprehensive and coherent approach, avoiding regulatory chaos and meeting both competition and sectoral objectives.
 
“This involves proactively collaborating with other sectoral regulators, such as the Data Protection Authority and MeitY, to identify and address jurisdictional overlaps,” the parliamentary panel had said in its report.
 
The CCI said in a press statement that it would work closely with MeitY on areas of mutual interest, noting that constructive dialogue and regulatory coordination will help in fostering trust, innovation, and resilience in India’s digital economy.
 
The MCA is expected to inform the panel about the proposed study into the need for an ex ante framework for regulating anticompetitive conduct in the digital markets.
 
The panel stressed that the ex-post framework of the present Competition Act was ill-equipped to handle the rapid concentration of power in digital markets. “To address stakeholder concerns, the Committee recommends that the Ministry refine the DCB’s thresholds and designation mechanisms to prevent inadvertent capturing of fast-growing domestic firms,” the panel said.
 
The committee has also called for a review of the current deal value threshold, so that acquisitions of MSMEs by larger corporations do not escape regulatory scrutiny.
 
The parliamentary panel’s report stressed the urgency for the CCI to remain agile and continuously adapt its tools and strategies to keep pace with rapid technological advancements and ensure effective competition law enforcement in the evolving digital landscape.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nvidia-OpenAI deal sparks concerns over circular financing in AI boom

Samsung India launches AI Home, sees growing demand for its appliances

Crisil to acquire McKinsey PriceMetrix to expand wealth management insights

Lightspeed leads $23 mn funding in Emergent AI app-building platform

Lupin gets tentative nod from USFDA for generic HIV treatment drug

Topics :ParliamentMCACCI

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story