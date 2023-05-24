CPP Investments' India portfolio crosses $14.77-billion mark: Report



The fund invested in VerSe Innovation, IIFL Wealth, Kotak Investment Advisors, National Stock Exchange, ReNew Energy, IndInfravit amongst others in 2023, said a company statement.

Canadian fund CPP Investments has hit a milestone in India in the fiscal year ending March this year as its portfolio exceeded C$20 billion (US$ 14.77 billion) in net assets -- showing a 11 per cent growth of Indian assets since March last year. The firm's net assets in India has crossed Rs 1.3 trillion, per it's annual report.



It also committed up to $517 million to fund the acquisition of five road concessions and invested $63.5 million to bring its total stake to 49.9 per cent stake.

In FY23, the fund invested in ReNew Energy Global and holds a 51.9 per cent economic stake with $1.33 billion of invested capital.