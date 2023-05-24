Home / Companies / News / ACC, Ambuja Cement launch Cement & Concrete Research Development facility

ACC, Ambuja Cement launch Cement & Concrete Research Development facility

A focus on new product development, productivity enhancement, reduction in energy consumption and environmental impact have been major drivers for the establishment of the R&D facility, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
ACC, Ambuja Cement launch Cement & Concrete Research Development facility

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Group-owned ACC and Ambuja Cement have launched a Cement and Concrete Research & Development facility at Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai.

The newly established R&D facility will help Ambuja and ACC drive progress, enhance cost optimization, and create sustainable solutions to shape the future of the cement industry, said a statement.

A focus on new product development, productivity enhancement, reduction in energy consumption and environmental impact have been major drivers for the establishment of the R&D facility, it added.

"Our new R&D facility is our reinforcement towards our collective commitment to pushing boundaries, driving innovation, and addressing industry challenges," said Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business.

*****

UltraTech Cement partnering with Finland-based Coolbrook

*

Leading cement producer UltraTech is partnering with Finland-based Coolbrook to start a joint development project.

It will install Coolbrook's RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology at an UltraTech production plant for electrification of cement production, said a statement.

Also Read

Adani shares tumble on report group seeking time to pay ACC, Ambuja debt

Adani group to refinance ACC, Ambuja Cement debt of $3.5 billion

Six Adani Group stocks locked in 5% lower circuit; ACC hits 52-week low

Adani Group relocating key roles at ACC, Ambuja Cements to Ahmedabad: Rpt

Ambuja declared as preferred bidder for Uskalvagu limestone block in Odisha

Adani group may invest $3 bn in Vietnamese renewable energy projects

With $43.45-bn fortune, Hinduja family tops 35th Sunday Times rich list

BSNL looks to ring in 100 million 4G customers in a couple of years

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Billionaire Infosys founder Murthy to double private firm's investments

Topics :ACCAmbuja Cementcement industry

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story