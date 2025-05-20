CreditAccess Grameen eyes 15% retail finance share by FY28 amid MFI stress

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, which is facing the brunt of stress in the microfinance portfolio, plans to increase the share of overall retail finance, comprising both unsecured and secured, to up to 15 per cent by the financial year 2027-28 (FY28), from about six per cent at the end of FY25.

Incrementally, the growth in microfinance will slow down and retail will catch up. The share of non-microfinance would be anywhere between 12-15 per cent around 2028, the company executives said in the post-result (FY25) analyst call.

The microfinance lender’s gross loan portfolio (GLP) declined by 2.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹25,948 crore as of March 2025. Out of this, the retail finance book was ₹1,543 crore, which is about six per cent of GLP at the end of March 2025. The retail finance loan book comprises a mix of unsecured personal loans and secured credit like housing finance.

The company in its statement post results had said considering the evolving business environment, the company is targeting loan portfolio growth of 14–18 per cent in FY26. Of this, growth in the microfinance segment will be 8–12 per cent, with the remainder coming from retail finance. Within retail books, the share of unsecured advances was around 75 per cent and secured 25 per cent now. Over the next couple of years, the aim is to take it to around 50-50 per cent. In the secured book, largely it will be business loans, affordable housing loans and two-wheeler loans, officials said.