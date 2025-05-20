IDFC First Bank to proceed with regulatory approvals regarding fund raise

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank on Tuesday said that although shareholders have rejected the special resolution seeking approval for Currant Sea Investments B.V. to nominate a non-retiring, non-executive director to the bank’s board, the bank will continue to work through the matter and pursue the remaining regulatory approvals in parallel.

In an exchange notification, the bank said, “Regarding the right to nominate a director in articles of association not receiving requisite majority, we are confident of working through this matter, and we are also proceeding with seeking other remaining regulatory approvals in parallel.”

ALSO READ: IDFC First Bank shareholders reject Warburg Pincus board nomination On Monday, the bank disclosed that the proposal did not pass shareholder muster as it secured only 64.1 per cent votes, falling short of the 75 per cent required for the special resolution to pass.

US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) have agreed to collectively invest Rs 7,500 crore in the bank through a preferential equity issue, aimed at supporting the lender’s next phase of growth. Warburg Pincus, through its affiliate Currant Sea Investments B.V., is planning to invest Rs 4,876 crore, while ADIA will invest Rs 2,624 crore through its wholly owned subsidiary Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC.

Following the fundraise, Currant Sea Investments B.V. will hold 9.48 per cent and Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC will hold 5.1 per cent of the bank on a post-money basis on conversion of CCPS.

The bank sought shareholder approval through postal ballot to reclassify authorised share capital of the bank and amend the capital clause of the memorandum of association. Additionally, it sought approval to issue and allot CCPS worth Rs 7,500 crore on a preferential basis, and to amend the articles of association to provide Currant Sea Investments B.V. the right to nominate one non-retiring, non-executive director.

While the first two resolutions passed shareholder muster, securing 99.61 per cent and 99.18 per cent votes respectively, the third resolution did not pass.

The bank on Tuesday said, “The shareholders of the bank have approved the resolution for fundraise of Rs 7,500 crore with an overwhelming majority of 99.18 per cent in favour,” adding that shareholders also approved the reclassification of authorised share capital, with 99.38 per cent votes in favour.