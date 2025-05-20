Nazara Tech completes acquisition of UK-based Curve Games for ₹247 cr

Nazara Technologies, a publicly listed gaming company operating in interactive gaming, esports and sports media, has acquired Curve Digital Entertainment Ltd ("Curve Games"), a UK-based publisher known for its PC and console titles, for ₹247 crore. In a press release, Nazara announced the acquisition as a strategic move to strengthen its foothold in the gaming sector and expand into the $100 billion global PC and console gaming industry. Curve Games has a significant presence in key markets, including North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Also Read

In the calendar year 2024, Curve reported revenue of ₹263.5 crore, EBITDA of ₹114.4 crore, and profit before tax (PBT) of ₹49.6 crore.

Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies, said, “Curve’s proven expertise in PC and console publishing makes them an ideal partner as we expand our focus beyond mobile into high-quality, cross-platform gaming. This acquisition deepens our capabilities, brings exceptional IP into our fold, and strengthens our mission in building Nazara as a global gaming powerhouse from India. Curve will also serve as a gateway to the world for Indian game developers.”

Stuart Dinsey, Executive Chairman of Curve, added, “Joining the Nazara family is an exciting new chapter for Curve. Nazara’s ecosystem, access to emerging markets, and long-term vision make them a strong strategic partner. We are aligned in our goal of building a leading global indie publishing platform, and we look forward to the next phase of growth together.”