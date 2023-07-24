Home / Companies / News / CRISIL upgrades credit rating of Fortis Healthcare in biz risk profile

CRISIL upgrades credit rating of Fortis Healthcare in biz risk profile

The short- term rating has also been reaffirmed at 'Crisil A1+'. This rating is considered to have a high degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Crisil has upgraded the credit rating outlook of Fortis Healthcare basis sustained improvement in the business risk profile of the company.

It has upgraded the credit rating on long-term bank facilities for Fortis Healthcare Limited (FHL) to 'AA / Stable outlook' from the earlier 'AA- / Positive outlook', the company said in a release.

The short- term rating has also been reaffirmed at 'Crisil A1+'. This rating is considered to have a high degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligations.

"Crisil upgraded long-term credit rating to AA basis sustained improvement in the business risk profile of FHL driven by bed expansions, steady occupancies, better surgical mix, improved average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) metrics, and increasing international patient revenues, which are also leading to healthy operating profitability," it said.

It further said consolidated operating EBITDA of FHL improved to about Rs 1,163 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 1,096 crore in FY22 and net debt (including lease liabilities) reduced to around Rs 644 crore.

Besides, FHL's financial risk profile remains comfortable, supported by good cash generation, and healthy debt metrics, even as it is expected to pursue with its organic and inorganic growth plans, the release said.

Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare said, "We are looking at a very fast-growing trajectory in the next few years with increased infrastructure expansion, investment in new talent and medical equipment and technology."

The company operates 27 healthcare facilities , including JVs and O&M facilities. Its network comprises approximately 4,300 operational beds and 400 diagnostics centres.

Also Read

Sebi issues notices to 4 entities in Fortis Healthcare fund diversion case

Fortis Healthcare to acquire Manesar-based Medeor Hospital for Rs 225 cr

Sebi issues demand notices to 5 entities in Fortis fund diversion case

More people adopting preventive healthcare post-Covid, say experts

Australia follows India to ban vaping as it becomes an epidemic among teens

Mahindra Group to aid US cos to expand manufacturing footprint in India

AST SpaceMobile opens research centre in Hyderabad's Sattva Knowledge City

Apple aims to keep iPhone shipments steady despite 2023 turmoil

Subsidiary of Sify Technologies to expand data centres biz with KDCF fund

Avaada Energy bags renewable energy project from Solar Energy Corp India

Topics :Fortis HealhcareCrisilRisk profiling

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story