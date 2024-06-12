Home / Companies / News / Crisil upgrades its outlook on Inox Wind's bank facilities to stable

Crisil upgrades its outlook on Inox Wind's bank facilities to stable

Crisil has upgraded rating for long-term bank facilities to 'Crisil A/Stable' from 'Crisil A-/Stable', while on company's short-term bank facilities

wind energy
Inox Wind has an order book of 2.7 GW of wind power projects.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jun 12 2024
Inox Wind Ltd on Wednesday said Crisil has upgraded its outlook on the company's long-term and short-term bank facilities.

Crisil has upgraded rating for long-term bank facilities to 'Crisil A/Stable' from 'Crisil A-/Stable', while on company's short-term bank facilities, the agency has upgraded ratings to Crisil A1 from Crisil A2+, Inox Wind said in an exchange filing.
 

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said: "The latest ratings upgrade by Crisil is an outcome of all the efforts undertaken by the company in the recent past. We have successfully raised funds to strengthen our balance sheet and also ramped up our operations."

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

