Home / Companies / News / Crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 4,616 crore loans

Crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 4,616 crore loans

In September 2018, ICICI Bank filed an insolvency petition against Jaipraskash Associates Ltd

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates (Photo: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 10:44 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Crisis-hit Jaypee Group's flagship firm Jaiprakash Associates has defaulted on loans worth Rs 4,616 crore, including principal and interest amount.

In a regulatory filing late on Monday, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) has informed that the company on April 30, defaulted on repayments of a principal amount of Rs 1,751 crore and interest of Rs 2,865 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Total borrowing (including interest) of the company is Rs 29,805 crore, repayable by 2037, against which only Rs 4,616 crore is overdue as on April 30, 2024," JAL said.

The loans pertained to various banks, and the nature of the obligation is fund-based working capital, non-fund-based working capital, term loans and FCCBs (foreign currency convertible bonds).

Out of the total borrowing of Rs 29,805 crore, the company said Rs 18,955 crore will be transferred to the proposed Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). For this, a Scheme of Arrangement duly approved by all the stakeholders, is pending for sanction of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The entire loan in any case is under restructuring, the company said.

"As a responsible borrower, the company has been taking tangible steps to reduce the borrowings. Post the proposed divestment of cement business and the restructuring under consideration, the borrowing will get almost to Nil, upon the implementation of revised restructuring plan," JAL said.

Further, the company said that ICICI Bank had approached the NCLT Allahabad on the direction of the RBI under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016 against the company. It has contested the move.

"The matter is pending to be decided simultaneously with the Scheme of Arrangement for transfer of real estate to the SPV to be sanctioned by the NCLT," the filing said.

JAL said that the State Bank of India has also filed a petition under section 7 of Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code 2016, against the company, before NCLT Allahabad.

In September 2018, ICICI Bank filed an insolvency petition against JAL.

SBI had also moved NCLT against JAL, claiming a total default of Rs 6,893.15 crore as of September 15, 2022.

Jaiprakash Associates has been selling its cement plants to reduce debt.

In a case related to its erstwhile subsidiary Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), Mumbai-based realty firm Suraksha Group had in March 2023 got the approval from NCLT for its bid to acquire JIL and complete around 20,000 apartments in Noida.

However, many parties have approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NCLT order.

Also Read

Lenders request RBI approval to sell Jaiprakash Associates loan to NARCL

Missed timelines, manpower crunch pose challenges for insolvency resolution

NCLT registers 43% increase in debt resolution amid many bottlenecks: IBBI

Jaiprakash Associates to give 7.71% stake to ICICI Bank to settle part loan

Jaypee Infratech insolvency: Panel seeks nod for Suraksha's resolution plan

Paytm's UPI transactions fall for 3rd straight mth, market share contracts

Make in India: Tata Electronics begin limited export of semiconductor chips

Microsoft acquires a 48-acre plot in Hyderabad. Here's how much it paid

IndiGo places firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900 widebody aircraft

FSIB meet on May 21-22 to select State Bank of India's next chief

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jaiprakash AssociatesJaiprakash Associates LtdJaiprakash PowerJaypee Infra

First Published: May 07 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story