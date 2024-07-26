Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paytm hits 10% upper circuit on reports of FDI nod for payment aggregator

The uptick in the share price came after reports indicated that the Government has approved Paytm's FDI proposal for payment aggregator business.

Paytm

Paytm(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Paytm buzzing in trade: Shares of Paytm were locked in 10 per cent upper circuit at Rs 508.85 per share on Friday, July 26, 2024.

The uptick in the share price came after reports indicated that the Government has approved Paytm’s FDI proposal for payment aggregator business.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report also mentioned that Paytm is now eligible to apply for a payment aggregator licence from the Reserve Bank of India, which will assess the application.

Financial performance 

Paytm’s losses widened to Rs 840.1 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 358.4 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Revenue from operations fell to Rs 1,502 crore, marking a 36 per cent decrease from Rs 2,342 crore in the year-ago period. Total income also declined by 33.5 per cent, from Rs 2,464.2 crore to Rs 1,639.1 crore.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 1,200 pts to hit 81K; mid, smallcaps shine

3 reasons why the Sensex surged 1,200 points on Friday, July 26

LIC share at record high; m-cap hits Rs 7.56 trn post 39% rally in CY24

FIIs cash out from equities post Budget 2024 on capital gains tax tweaks

Sun Pharma hits all time high on US FDA nod for alopecia drug 'Leqselvi'


Breaking down the revenue sources, the payments business contributed Rs 900 crore, financial services added Rs 280 crore, with the remaining revenue coming from marketing services. Compared to the previous quarter, the company's losses have increased from Rs 550.5 crore, while revenue from operations decreased by 33.7 per cent from Rs 2,267.1 crore. Total income saw a 33.5 per cent drop from Rs 2,398.8 crore.

Founded in 2010 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma under One97 Communications, Paytm is a among the leading financial technology company based in Noida, India. 

The company offers a range of digital payment services and financial products, including QR code payments, Soundbox, Android-based payment terminals, and online payment gateways. 

The market capitalisation of Paytm is Rs 32,376.81 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). 

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 998.30 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 310 per share. 

At 3:06 PM, shares continued to remain locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit. In comparison, BSE Sensex rose 1.51 per cent at 81,247.49 levels.

Also Read

This jewellery stock hit the 5th straight upper limit; up 95% from June low

Piramal Pharma Q1FY25 results; Loss improves to Rs 89 cr; shares jump 3%

SpiceJet share price up 4.5% after SC upholds Delhi HC order favouring co

ION Exchange, Mphasis: Mid, smallcap stocks surge in trade; check reasons

SBI Life stock scales new high; up 13% in 3 days on strong Q1 performance

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Paytm revenue One 97 Communications MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon