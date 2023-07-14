Home / Companies / News / Tata Power 750,000 Mumbai customers to pay lower tarrif after APLTEL order

Tata Power 750,000 Mumbai customers to pay lower tarrif after APLTEL order

This tariff is 25-35 per cent lower than the existing one and will be for the benefit of the consumers, according to the company

Press Trust of India

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Power on Friday said its 7.5 lakh consumers in Mumbai to get substantial tariff reduction after an order by Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), staying hike by state regulator MERC.

"The APTEL today passed an order granting interim relief sought by Tata Power by staying the Maharashtra State Electricity Regulatory Commission's (MERC) revised tariff schedule on MTR (multiple tariff revision) frameworks approved by the Hon'ble Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC)," a company statement said.

In the interim period, the tariff proposed by the company to MERC on March 31, 2020, becomes applicable once again, it added.

This tariff is 25-35 per cent lower than the existing one and will be for the benefit of the consumers, according to the company.

The consumer of Tata Power will benefit from this order.

It also vindicates the stand of Tata Power that it can offer cheaper electricity to Mumbaikars, it stated.

Customers of Tata Power in Mumbai will get the benefit of this order, as the company will be able to pass on the relief to its 7.5 lakh consumers, it said.

Tata Power, in its pursuit of fairness and affordability for its customers, approached APTEL, seeking an interim stay on the recent tariff order, dated March 30, 2023, issued by the MERC, it stated.

The said tariff order would have increased the price paid by consumers despite Tata Power maintaining a competitive average cost of supply, it explained.

"We will ensure that the relief granted by the APTEL is passed on to our 7.5 lakh consumers, further reinforcing our steadfast commitment to fairness and affordability in all our operations," Tata Power President, Transmission and Distribution, Sanjay Banga said.

Also Read

Kerala can save Rs 9k cr in 5 yrs if it switches to 100% renewable energy

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Consumers can save upto 20% in electricity bills with new power tariff rule

Flexi-work options, mental health top workplace expectations of Gen Z

Air India to get 500+ crew every month, introduce crew rostering system

Flipkart makes nearly $700 mn cash payout to staff post PhonePe separation

Lupin gets thumbs up from USFDA to market generic medication in US

NCSC reviews issues related to reservation of SC employees at ONGC

Topics :Tata Power

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story