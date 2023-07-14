Home / Companies / News / Flexi-work options, mental health top workplace expectations of Gen Z

Flexi-work options, mental health top workplace expectations of Gen Z

Flexible work options, organisations valuing mental health and inclusivity are top factors that make Gen Z happy at their workplace, a study said on Friday.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Flexible work options, organisations valuing mental health and inclusivity are top factors that make Gen Z happy at their workplace, a study said on Friday.

Around 64 per cent of respondents said flexible work options make a good workplace, while 61 per cent said they would accept a lesser salary in lieu of an organisation that values mental health and inclusivity, revealed a study titled 'Future of Happiness. Gen Z at the workplace' conducted by business conglomerate RPG Enterprises and Yuvaa Insights Studio.

The study also revealed that 52 per cent of the respondents prefer organisations that promote non-judgmental expression of self and 48 per cent felt that a personal connection with top management is a must-have.

The study is based on a survey among 4,000 working professionals, students, and interns across 13 cities in the 18-25-year age group who form a part of the Gen Z population. Broadly, Generation Z comprises people born between 1996 and 2010.

"This study serves as a guide for leaders, HR professionals, and individuals to respond proactively to Gen Z's dynamic expectations and desires. This is an opportunity to redesign workplaces that inspire, invigorate, and extract the optimum from our emerging talent," RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka said.

The study further stated that GenZ is redefining work and workplaces by upholding its values and see work as a bridge between passion and purpose and will choose an organisation that has a strong "reason to exist" beyond wealth creation and profitability.

GenZ, it said, thrives in environments that promote collaboration and adaptability, allowing them to be themselves and drive meaningful change.

They value transparency and open communication and want us to initiate collaborative dialogues with employees and envision organisations as communities, the study added.

Also Read

Flexi staffing industry witnesses 14% of growth in new jobs in FY23

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen review: Brings sensors for smart routines, and more

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

Asia leads 'back to office' effort; nearly 50% say will quit if no WFH

Flexi-staffing industry's Q3 growth lowest in past 10 quarters: ISF report

Air India to get 500+ crew every month, introduce crew rostering system

Flipkart makes nearly $700 mn cash payout to staff post PhonePe separation

Lupin gets thumbs up from USFDA to market generic medication in US

NCSC reviews issues related to reservation of SC employees at ONGC

EV aggregator LetsTransport raises $25 mn from Bertelsmann, others

Topics :Gen ZMental health

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story