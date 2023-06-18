Cube Highway, CPPIB, Brookfield in race to buy Reliance Infra road assets

According to investment banking sources, Reliance Infrastructure has put on the block Pune Satara toll road (PS toll road) in Maharashtra, and Hosur-Krishnagiri toll road (HK toll road) and Salem-Ulenderpet toll road (SU toll road) in Tamil Nadu. Total length of the three toll roads is around 350 km.

Leading international investment funds, including Cube Highways, Brookfield, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), have joined the race to buy three road assets of Reliance Infrastructure at a valuation of Rs 2,000 crore.