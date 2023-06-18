Home / Companies / News / Shriram Properties to invest Rs 750 cr on construction of housing projects

Shriram Properties to invest Rs 750 cr on construction of housing projects

Shriram Properties will invest around Rs 750 crore this fiscal on construction of its ongoing and new residential projects as it looks to scale up business amid strong housing demand, its CMD said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Shriram Properties to invest Rs 750 cr on construction of housing projects

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 7:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shriram Properties will invest around Rs 750 crore this fiscal on construction of its ongoing and new residential projects as it looks to scale up business amid strong housing demand, its CMD M Murali said.

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties had spent Rs 500 crore in the last financial year on construction works.

In an interview with PTI, Shriram Properties Chairman and Managing Director M Murali highlighted that the company achieved a 25 per cent growth in sales bookings to touch an all-time high of Rs 1,846 crore last fiscal, on higher volumes and better price realisation.

Asked about the target of sales bookings for this fiscal, Murali said, "We are looking at about 20 per cent growth in volume terms and 25 per cent growth in value."

Sales volumes stood at 4.02 million square feet in the last fiscal, which is a new record, as against 3.8 million square feet in 2021-22.

The average annual sales realisation grew 8 per cent annually during the last financial year.

Shriram Properties is currently developing many housing projects and plans to launch multiple housing projects this fiscal to tap the rise in housing demand, Murali said.

Asked about construction spend, he said, "last financial year, we spent Rs 500 crore and this year we are aiming at about Rs 750 crore. This will mostly be in existing projects and some new ones which we will launch."

Shriram Properties has delivered 36 projects so far, mostly in Bengaluru and Chennai. It is currently developing 26 projects/phases and has another 25 projects in the pipeline.

"Market is really good. There has been a very good demand for the mid-income and affordable segment. So, I expect the demand to continue for 3-5 years comfortably due to various factors. Macroeconomic situation is very good and the overall stability in the country is good," Murali said.

A consistent growth across all industries is helping the growth of the real estate sector in a phenomenal way, he observed.

On the financial performance front, the company's net profit jumped nearly four times to Rs 68.2 crore last fiscal, from Rs 18.03 crore in the previous year.

Total income grew to Rs 813.92 crore last fiscal, from Rs 517.8 crore in the 2021-22 financial year.

Shriram Properties, which got listed on stock exchanges in December 2021, is one of South India's leading residential real estate development companies. It had raised around Rs 600 crore through its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Key markets for Shriram Properties include Bengaluru, ChennaI and Kolkata, which together account for nearly 85 per cent of its development activities.

Also Read

Shriram Finance looking to sell 15% stake in housing finance arm: Report

Shriram Properties eyes 25% growth in housing sales in FY'24, says CMD

Shriram AMC zooms 73% in 3 days post appointment of Kartik Jain as MD & CEO

DCM Shriram Q3 net down 2% to Rs 342 cr; income rises 21% to Rs 3,417 cr

Shriram Finance Q3 net up 161% to Rs 1,777 cr on higher net interest income

Apply for visa as early as possible to avoid shady agents: VFS Global

'73% respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom allocation'

Govt to invite bids for privatising NMDC after commissioning blast furnace

Tata Steel plans Rs 16,000 cr capex in FY24 for domestic, global operations

Bharat Petroleum exercises RoFR to buy Videocon's assets in Brazil

Topics :Shriram PropertiesInvestmenthousing projects

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story