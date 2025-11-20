Cummins India on track for strong FY26 show despite near-term concerns

Cummins India (KKC) reported excellent Q2FY26 results with the data centre segment being the biggest driver, while other segments including exports fared well. The exception was the industrial segment, whose prospects were hit by the monsoon. Order inflows were diversified across sectors, driven by demand for backup power within all horsepower categories. Aftermarket services are being driven by all segments including the installed base of CPCB-II products and not just new CPCB-IV products.

The stock market reacted positively to the revenue and earnings beat. However, revenue was lumpy with large hyperscaler project execution contributing a large chunk. Management sounded a note of slight caution with a clarification that such project revenues are unlikely to recur in H2FY26, as well as issuing a warning about potential exports slowdown in Q3FY26 with an inventory correction being on the cards.

The Q2FY26 standalone revenue grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,120 crore. The power generation (PG) segment revenue grew 50 per cent Y-o-Y, led by data centre projects which accounted for 40 per cent of PG segment revenues. PG excluding data centres also rose 20 per cent Y-o-Y. Exports were up 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹550 crore with traction in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Distribution revenues grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y, while industrial segment revenues declined 5 per cent. The operating profit margin expanded 261 basis points and operating profit was reported at ₹690 crore, with a margin of 21.9 per cent. Adjusted net profit increased by 41.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹640 crore, including higher other income.

PG will continue to grow at a good pace, led by demand from data centres, real estate, quick commerce, among others, but the rate of growth may moderate. Data centre hyperscaler orders tend to be lumpy and projects are dependent on site clearances and can take 1–2 years to launch. Data centres accounted for 25–30 per cent of PG segment revenue for H1FY26 and the big project was hyperscaler. Industry watchers say that around 90 per cent of the Indian data centre market is co-location, with hyperscalers around 8–10 per cent of data centre capacity. Moreover, other capital goods players say that hyperscaler is slowing down relative to co-location and even Chinese firms are competitors. KKC is working on reducing lead time and increasing capacity for data centres. A slowdown specifically in data centre projects, especially in hyperscalers, could impact KKC’s growth. However, PG revenues excluding data centres did grow at 20 per cent (like-for-like).

Management guided for double-digit FY26 growth, despite warnings about exports seeing a slowdown. Apart from data centres, there is traction across infrastructure, manufacturing, airports and healthcare. Industrials could see a pick-up on the basis of railways orders and construction, as well as mining, should improve post-monsoon. Cummins seems comfortably placed in the transition to CPCB-4-plus norms where it has a favourable competitive position. PG volumes are back to pre-emission norm changes with pricing settling and KKC maintaining leadership. Powergen demand remains strong with CPCB-4-plus products catching on, and KKC should be able to maintain margin and sees room for growth in distribution.