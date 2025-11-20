Home / Markets / News / India's listed REITs distribute ₹2,331 cr in Q2 as AUM rises to ₹2.35 trn

India's listed REITs distribute ₹2,331 cr in Q2 as AUM rises to ₹2.35 trn

India's five publicly listed REITs paid over ₹2,331 crore to 3.3 lakh unitholders in Q2 FY26, with distributions rising 19% year-on-year excluding KRT

reit
Excluding KRT, the four REITs distributed ₹1,645 crore in Q2 FY26, up by almost 19 per cent year-on-year
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
The five publicly listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) in India have collectively distributed over ₹2,331 crore to over 3.3 lakh unitholders during the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26), according to the Indian REITs Association (IRA).
 
As of Q2 FY26, the total gross assets under management (AUM) of the Indian REIT market stood at approximately ₹2.35 trillion.
 
How much did India’s REITs distribute, and what do SEBI rules mandate?
 
As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India, REITs are mandated to distribute at least 90 per cent of their taxable income. REIT distributions are returns which can be in the form of dividends, interest, amortisation of debt received from the special-purpose vehicles, other income or a combination of these.
 
India’s five publicly listed REITs are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Nexus Select Trust. The fifth REIT, KRT, was listed on August 18, 2025.
 
Excluding KRT, the four REITs distributed ₹1,645 crore in Q2 FY26, up by almost 19 per cent year-on-year. REIT-wise, KRT distributed ₹690 crore in Q2 FY26, while its Bengaluru-based peer Embassy distributed ₹617 crore (up 11.57 per cent year-on-year).
 
Which REITs led the quarter’s distribution growth?
 
Mindspace and Brookfield distributed ₹355 crore (up 16.3 per cent year-on-year) and ₹336 crore (up 52.2 per cent year-on-year), respectively. Nexus, India’s only listed retail REIT, distributed ₹333 crore, up 10 per cent year-on-year.
 
Alok Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and chairperson of the Indian REITs Association, said, “The performance of India’s listed REITs this quarter accentuates the remarkable strength, transparency and resilience that they bring to the country’s capital markets. The addition of the fifth REIT is proof of the growing maturity and confidence of investors and sponsors in this asset class. With a demonstrated track record of consistent distributions, expanding market capitalisation and a robust portfolio of high-quality assets, Indian REITs are not just an investment avenue — but a catalyst for democratising real estate investment and driving long-term value for a diverse range of stakeholders.”
 
How large is the sector’s portfolio and market capitalisation today?
 
Together, the five REITs manage a portfolio spanning 176 million square feet of grade A office and retail space across India. Since their inception, they have cumulatively distributed over ₹26,700 crore to unitholders.
 
The combined market capitalisation of all five listed REITs crossed ₹1.6 trillion as of market close on November 14, 2025.

Topics :REITsREIT IndiaBrookfield REITBrookfield indiaBrookfield Asset Management

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

