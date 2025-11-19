Home / Markets / News / Systems in place to facilitate 'Chhoti SIPs', says KFin Technologies

Systems in place to facilitate 'Chhoti SIPs', says KFin Technologies

KFin Technologies said it is fully equipped to identify and tag Chhoti SIP accounts, with around 150 recognised so far, addressing concerns about technical hurdles in the rollout of Rs 250 SIPs

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
KFin Technologies, one of the two registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) of domestic mutual funds (MFs), has said it is equipped to identify systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts that qualify as ‘Chhoti SIPs’.
 
The RTA said it has so far recognised around 150 such SIPs.
 
The comment comes after the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s (Amfi’s) remarks that technical issues have led to slower take-off of the Rs 250 SIPs.
 
The key hurdle, according to Amfi chief Venkat N Chalasani, was identification of such SIPs, which falls under the domain of RTAs.
 
The regulator, along with industry stakeholders, had designed a subsidised cost structure for small-sized SIPs to make them viable for fund houses to accept low-ticket investments. At present, several mid-sized and small fund houses do not offer such smaller SIP options.
 
However, the reduced cost is available only for the first three fund houses with which an investor registers a Chhoti SIP.
 
The challenge of identifying these SIPs, according to KFin, has been made possible.
 
“RTAs will conduct preliminary validations based on the criteria outlined below, and only the eligible PANs will be sent to KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs) in batch mode to obtain the final confirmation from them about the first three fund houses who have consumed the KYC data from the KRAs. The decision of tagging the Chhoti SIP is purely based on the information received from the KRAs,” it said.

Topics :Mutual FundsAmfiSIPs

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

