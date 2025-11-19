Systems in place to facilitate 'Chhoti SIPs', says KFin Technologies

KFin Technologies, one of the two registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) of domestic mutual funds (MFs), has said it is equipped to identify systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts that qualify as ‘Chhoti SIPs’.

The RTA said it has so far recognised around 150 such SIPs.

The comment comes after the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s (Amfi’s) remarks that technical issues have led to slower take-off of the Rs 250 SIPs.

The key hurdle, according to Amfi chief Venkat N Chalasani, was identification of such SIPs, which falls under the domain of RTAs.

The regulator, along with industry stakeholders, had designed a subsidised cost structure for small-sized SIPs to make them viable for fund houses to accept low-ticket investments. At present, several mid-sized and small fund houses do not offer such smaller SIP options.