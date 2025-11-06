Cupid to earn up to ₹115 crore annually from South Africa procurement deal

Health and wellness products maker Cupid Ltd expects its annual revenue to cross Rs 115 crore mark from the South African market, as the company has bagged the maximum allocation in the African country's procurement programme for contraceptive products, according to a statement.

The procurement is expected to commence from December 2025 and Cupid is coordinating closely with South African approved distributors for phased roll out, the company said in a statement.

Cupid has secured a leading position in South Africa's five-year (20252030) national procurement program for female and male condoms. The total financial visibility (annual and indicative) for Cupid is $ 12.98 million (Rs 115 crore), it said further.