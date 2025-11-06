Home / Companies / News / Ajmera Realty to launch projects worth ₹12,000 cr in Mumbai's Wadala

Ajmera Realty to launch projects worth ₹12,000 cr in Mumbai's Wadala

Ajmera Realty plans Rs 12,000 crore project launches in Wadala, including luxury homes and office spaces, as the developer bets big on Mumbai's premium real estate market

Ajmera Realty
premium
Of the Rs 12,000-crore launch pipeline, the company launched Ajmera Manhattan with a GDV of Rs 1,750 crore. (Photo: Company Website)
BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai-based real estate developer Ajmera Realty & Infra is aiming to launch projects with a top-line potential of Rs 12,000 crore in Wadala, central Mumbai. The company will invest Rs 7,000 crore in these projects.
 
Dhaval Ajmera, director – corporate affairs, Ajmera Realty & Infra, said, “The outlook on the development potential of Wadala stands robust with a lucrative line-up projected to generate a top-line sales value of over Rs 12,000 crore. We will bring in a completely different lifestyle with seven acres of podium, uber-luxury living, and a boutique office project.”
 
During the second half of financial year 2026 (H2 FY26), the company plans to launch a boutique office space with an estimated carpet area of over 6 lakh square feet and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,800 crore. Further, from FY27 onwards, it aims to foray into the uber-luxury residential segment with the launch of a project spread across 13.8 lakh square feet, estimated to generate a GDV of Rs 5,700 crore on a part of the 100-acre land parcel owned by the company in the area.
 
Of the Rs 12,000-crore launch pipeline, the company launched Ajmera Manhattan with a GDV of Rs 1,750 crore. Further, the next phases of Ajmera Manhattan will be developed across 9 lakh square feet, which will add an estimated GDV of Rs 3,200 crore to the company’s portfolio.
 
The company also announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26). Its net profit during the quarter declined by 14.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 30.4 crore. The revenue for the same period stood at Rs 219 crore, up 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The company’s sales in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 720 crore, up 184 per cent Y-o-Y, while collections stood at Rs 220 crore, up 66 per cent Y-o-Y. In H1 FY26, sales grew by 48 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 828 crore, while collections increased 52 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 454 crore.
 
“The Q2 and H1 FY26 performance further reinforces our focus on disciplined growth, timely execution, and prudent financial management. During the quarter, we launched two marquee projects — Ajmera Manhattan 2 and Thirty3.15 — with a combined GDV of Rs 2,100 crore, both receiving an encouraging market response. With a strong project pipeline of GDV of Rs 4,357 crore across seven projects and strong demand visibility, we remain focused on maintaining this growth trajectory through strategic launches, a robust pipeline, operational excellence, and a balanced approach to financial prudence,” Ajmera added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Biocon arm Syngene eyes late-stage clinical supplies amid regulatory shift

Premium

Amazon MX Player doubles users' time spent on CTV, mobile viewing

Shriram Life posts 17% rise in individual new business premium in H1FY26

Zomato Hyperpure leases 5.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Bhiwandi

SP Group unit eyes January-end completion for 2-year mega bond sale

Topics :Real Estate Mumbaiproperty market

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story