Ajmera Realty to launch projects worth ₹12,000 cr in Mumbai's Wadala

Mumbai-based real estate developer Ajmera Realty & Infra is aiming to launch projects with a top-line potential of Rs 12,000 crore in Wadala, central Mumbai. The company will invest Rs 7,000 crore in these projects.

Dhaval Ajmera, director – corporate affairs, Ajmera Realty & Infra, said, “The outlook on the development potential of Wadala stands robust with a lucrative line-up projected to generate a top-line sales value of over Rs 12,000 crore. We will bring in a completely different lifestyle with seven acres of podium, uber-luxury living, and a boutique office project.”

During the second half of financial year 2026 (H2 FY26), the company plans to launch a boutique office space with an estimated carpet area of over 6 lakh square feet and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,800 crore. Further, from FY27 onwards, it aims to foray into the uber-luxury residential segment with the launch of a project spread across 13.8 lakh square feet, estimated to generate a GDV of Rs 5,700 crore on a part of the 100-acre land parcel owned by the company in the area.

Of the Rs 12,000-crore launch pipeline, the company launched Ajmera Manhattan with a GDV of Rs 1,750 crore. Further, the next phases of Ajmera Manhattan will be developed across 9 lakh square feet, which will add an estimated GDV of Rs 3,200 crore to the company’s portfolio. The company also announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26). Its net profit during the quarter declined by 14.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 30.4 crore. The revenue for the same period stood at Rs 219 crore, up 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y. The company’s sales in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 720 crore, up 184 per cent Y-o-Y, while collections stood at Rs 220 crore, up 66 per cent Y-o-Y. In H1 FY26, sales grew by 48 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 828 crore, while collections increased 52 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 454 crore.