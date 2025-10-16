Cyient Q2 results: Net profit tumbles 40% to ₹1280 cr; revenue down 1%

India' Cyient on Thursday reported a nearly 40 per cent fall in profit, as a higher wage bill in a seasonally tough quarter weighed on the engineering research and development firm.

Consolidated net profit came in at 1.28 billion rupees ($14 million), down from 1.79 billion rupees last year.

Revenue remained largely flat, down 1 per cent to 18.31 billion rupees, from 18.49 billion rupees a year ago.

Cyient had changed the way it reports its segment-wise revenue from the last quarter onwards, after it carved out its semiconductor business into a separate subsidiary unit.

KEY CONTEXT

While U.S. policy shifts - including President Donald Trump's proposed H-1B visa changes - have rattled India's IT services sector, Cyient has stayed relatively insulated, thanks to its limited overseas workforce and focus on project delivery from India.