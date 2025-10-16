Kalpataru Q2 sales bookings rise 19% to ₹1,329 cr on strong housing demand

Realty firm Kalpataru Ltd on Thursday reported a 19 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 1,329 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal on better housing demand.
Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 1,117 crore in the year-ago period.
In a regulatory filing, Kalpataru Ltd informed that its sales bookings rose 43 per cent to Rs 2,577 crore during the first six months of this fiscal from Rs 1,799 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.
Mumbai-based Kalpataru Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
